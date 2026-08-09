Our education system is a complete failure. It starts in grammar school through the universities. All one has to do is look at the results, kids can't read, do basic math, have no knowledge of our government. They exit college majoring in something irrelevant that has no merit to their prospective employer. They are saddled with a huge debt. What happened to dollars invested, dollars returned? What happened to trade schools? Why aren't the kids being introduced to careers that will generate a very good living? Those who have graduated from college who carry enormous debt are not finding jobs, where is their American dream? When the system doesn't work, fix it. Change is near impossible as the teacher unions are very inflexible. Success is not attained by pouring more money in to it. Structural change must happen. Kicking the can down the road accomplishes nothing.