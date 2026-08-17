It seems that nobody is pushing back(over the past 11 Years) at this "FAKE NEWS!" that he keeps spouting about. We all know that the news media can be a little melodramatic at times(just to sell the story} and even stretch the truth a bit BUT!!! it falling into the fake news category, come on!! This only lends doubt about the subject and I am sure that is the main reason he says it so often. I, personally discount any use of that term and tend to pay attention to the subject itself (which is probably the TRUTH).