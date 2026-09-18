A recent photograph of Trumps ear that was allegedly struck by a bullet from a high powered rifle indicates no damage to the ear. Surprising because ear cartilage does not regenerate. But this is Trump. He just recently shot a 70 at his own golf course and went home with the trophy. A professional golfer would have difficulty in shooting this score but an overweight, out of shape Trump does it with ease. He's claimed the war in Iran is over several times only to need to begin hostilities again. He claimed to work endlessly at the site of 911 though earlier messages from him indicate he is miles away. Of course he claimed to win the 2020 election though every piece of evidence finds no evidence of this. Trump is either a combination of superman, batman and Errol Flynn or he is the most ruthless, disgusting, dishonest cretin the world has ever known.