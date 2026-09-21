As the continuing daily reports of massive fraud in California are reported, it is becoming increasing difficult for our liberal Democrats to ignore the fact that fraud is a malignant and serious problem. This discovered fraud has currently been uncovered in Minnesota and California, states controlled by Democrat politicians. And frighteningly, this appears to be only the tip of the iceberg. It is blatantly obvious that the Democrat politicians controlling those states have miserably failed their citizen voter base., allowing hard-earned taxpayer dollars to be stolen and squandered. Dollars meant to assist those citizens who struggle to help themselves. These politicians are either incompetent, totally clueless, have closed their eyes to the obvious, or are actually complicit in the fraud, or a little of all of this. Is it not possible to elect politicians, whether Democrat or Republican, who actually have the interests of their citizen voters in the forefront. In California and Minnesota, it appears that the politicians have abandoned and forsaken their very own voting citizens.