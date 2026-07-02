Mr Rappaport writes about watching the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" as though it is a documentary and not entertainment. The conclusions he draws and expresses are ludicrous in that he bases them on the assumption that the movie is an accurate depiction of the actions and decisions made to find and terminate Osama bin Laden. My GUESS is that the movie was made to be distributed and watched so that producers could financially benefit and had nothing to do with the reality of how bin Laden was actually found and terminated. His fallacious logic leads to a conclusion that he had already formed which is "Trump Bad and me mad!" Boo hoo!