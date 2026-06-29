Prefer us on Google Learn More

VP Vance believes that nowadays the Watergate scandal would be minor, saying “the idea that it would take down a presidency is crazy.”

Did he mean what Nixon did is minor compared to the ongoing and open corruption of the Trump administration, but now no one is doing anything about it?

In 1974 several republican congressmen had the guts and ethical and moral values to vote to impeach Nixon. Now, as Trump has been quoted, “I could shoot someone on Broadway Street and not lose a vote.”

Vance is correct. The sole role of the Republican House and Senate, the Cabinet, and 5 members of the Supreme Court is to protect Trump. Loyalty to Trump, not to country or our Constitution, is all that matters.

If Nixon had that blind and total amoral loyalty, he would easily have survived Watergate. Nixon and Watergate are names synonymous with law breaking, lying and corruption, but Vance says his actions were minor. Compared to what JD?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke