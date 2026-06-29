The USA is such an embarrassment to its people. The USA has once again shown how feeble-minded they are. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Iranian National team was basically chased out of Tucson to train in Tijuana, Mexico because the Americans found the Iranians to be a national security threat, but allowed to play their matches in America and return to Tijuana immediately after their match. Plus, some team officials and staff members were not allowed U.S. visas for simply being Iranian. This sounds like something that Nazi Germany would have done, but wait, Trump’s family came from Nazi Germany with their Aryan background. The FIFA World Cup is like the Olympics where nations come together in peace for friendly competition, but the USA is now defining the rules through political definition. The USA has now become the new Aryan power in the world.