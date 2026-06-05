It is amazing the amount of people who do not understand the man Trump. He is a businessman and therefore is driven by wealth. If you look at the IRAN war you can come to two conclusions; 1 The Iranians have him in a dog and pony show ( in many ways the Vietnam war was handled the same way). Most of us, if we have to fight, go in get it done, and go home. 2 Trump and friends are making a lot of money off this, see who is getting richer! And there you have it. If you want to do something about it then VOTE come November!!
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.