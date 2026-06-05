It is amazing the amount of people who do not understand the man Trump. He is a businessman and therefore is driven by wealth. If you look at the IRAN war you can come to two conclusions; 1 The Iranians have him in a dog and pony show ( in many ways the Vietnam war was handled the same way). Most of us, if we have to fight, go in get it done, and go home. 2 Trump and friends are making a lot of money off this, see who is getting richer! And there you have it. If you want to do something about it then VOTE come November!!