The GOP’s loss in the recent election was more about a rejection of moral decay than it was about traditional left/right differences. Trump’s scorched earth policies were rooted in his embracing of immoral behavior, not conservative principles. I’ve never known a conservative politician to be so removed from virtues as Trump. He’s not guided by virtues but by sociopathic immorality. He has no conscience, and it’s on full display on a daily basis. This lack of a conscience drives immorality and a lack of ethical behavior. The voters finally saw who he really was and said enough madness! It’s time for sane leadership.