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His conservative extremists have enabled and facilitated his actions.

In May 2024 President Trump was convicted by a “bipartisan” jury of 34 felonies !

In July 2024 Trump’s judges (all 5) gave him Immunity. !

In 2025 The same judges legalized Racial Profiling, allowing masked/no ID agents to use ethnicity; speaking Spanish etc. to arrest.

In June 2022 Trump’s Judges determined that the U.S.

Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, ending nearly 50 years of Bi-partisan settled law of federal constitutional protection and gave to power to 50 state politicians !

Obvious they believe women are not qualified to make decisions about their bodies.

In 2010 the Supreme Court Created Citizens United. (5 to 4) thanks to judges Roberts Alito & Thomas. That struck down basic prohibitions; Ruling that the First Amendment protects the right of corporations and outside groups to spend unlimited money on elections. Search citizen’s united explained.

Dan Bannon

Midtown