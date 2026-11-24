I just read a LTE that describes the felon and pathological liar as a leader with courage because he's decided that Iran could never have a Nuke. This couldn't be further from the truth. The "courage" was just doing what Israel has always wanted, the US to strike Iran so they could not only do the same, but could say, it's justified. It wasn't and now we're paying through the nose for this unabashed "courage." Courage is doing the right thing when others won't. Iran didn't have a nuclear weapon, nor were they close to having one. But the faithful leader of this letter writer whom lies easier than he breathes had to do something because Benji said so. If this so called leader actually had any courage, he'd have told Israel, "if you want to start a war with Iran, it's on you." But that would actually take courage.