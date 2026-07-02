Happy birthday, America! I pray the USA will soon reject current manosphere values and bro culture. I am aware history is replete with depravity, mostly due to male leadership, but this last decade's decadence is intolerable. Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill O'Reilly, Bill Cosby, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Sean Coombs, Roger Ailes, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Larry Nasser. I could go on, but LTE space is shrinking. Power couples with corruption when concentrated in too few hands. Get involved locally and spread that power to Tucson's moms, aunties, grannies, sisters, daughters, and to those decent men who choose to honor rather than to abuse females.