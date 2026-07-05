With the surprising uprising of Social Democrats, this is what we ALL will look forward to:
Free everything
For the working man but no way to achieve success
No incentive to succeed because everyone deserves to be equally poor
Equally poor for all except the ruling elite
Total inability to achieve financial independence
No personal ownership of property
All wealth must be distributed equally
American citizens have no priority of Constitutional rights when compared to non-residents and illegals
There is no such thing as an illegal: The world’s inhabitants have a right to unquestionably partake of this country’s largess
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There is no such things as a criminal: They are only misguided and misunderstood who have a right to prey on others
The United States will shed the Constitution and all the hopes it has provided and will be the irresistible magnet for the world’s citizens until the country inevitably collapses into total chaos.
Loyal M Johnson Jr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.