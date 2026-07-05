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With the surprising uprising of Social Democrats, this is what we ALL will look forward to:

Free everything

For the working man but no way to achieve success

No incentive to succeed because everyone deserves to be equally poor

Equally poor for all except the ruling elite

Total inability to achieve financial independence

No personal ownership of property

All wealth must be distributed equally

American citizens have no priority of Constitutional rights when compared to non-residents and illegals

There is no such thing as an illegal: The world’s inhabitants have a right to unquestionably partake of this country’s largess

There is no such things as a criminal: They are only misguided and misunderstood who have a right to prey on others

The United States will shed the Constitution and all the hopes it has provided and will be the irresistible magnet for the world’s citizens until the country inevitably collapses into total chaos.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley