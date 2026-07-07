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People are giving President Trump way too much credit for implementing a sophisticated, well-planned far-right agenda. He is not capable of that. He is a cartoon character, a juvenile delinquent, a would-be king, a proto-fascist punisher of trad Americans, a fantasy futurist, a prevaricator president capable of only extremely simplistic thinking.

Here are his top ten agenda items for the people.

1. Make America White Again (MAWA).

2. Get Rich Illegally While in Office. (GRIWO)

3. Corrupt as Many Republicans as Possible (CAMRAP).

4. End Regulation and Taxation of the Aristocratic Class (ERTAC)

5. End Benefits for Us Commoners (EBFUC)

6. Stop Vaccinating Ordinary People (PVOP)

7. Marginalize the Pope and Replace Jesus (MPARJ)

8. Divide the Nations Among Powerful Autocrats (DNAPA)

9. Start Civil War in the Cities (SCWIC)

10. End Democracy and Start Kingship (EDASK)

Traditionally, the President serves at the pleasure of the people, the Congress, and the Constitution. He serves the interests of others, not himself. That Presidency is gone, possibly forever.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown