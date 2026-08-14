trump all on his own is proof positive that trump derangement is alive and well. his memes alone speak volumes. his disdain of an ailing biden , shown on the golf course, is a clear example of his narcissism. same can be said of his delusions and fantasies of superiority as a general or jesus or a pilot spewing excrement on his subjects , which is but a few examples. his pool fixation shows his lack grasp of reality, especially given the fact that the most likely cause was trump and his cadillac escalade parade thru the pool. not only does he want to redo d c, now he wants to redesign aircraft carriers. it is past time that the republicans exert some control over this type of extremes. it seems to be asking a lot