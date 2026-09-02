I believe he must go ASAP. Doing nothing positive (except, of course, the renaming of a lake) and managing to make a fool of himself and America's voters every day.
Duane Barbour
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
I believe he must go ASAP. Doing nothing positive (except, of course, the renaming of a lake) and managing to make a fool of himself and America's voters every day.
Duane Barbour
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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