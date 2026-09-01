Can’t you just hear Ronald Reagan saying, “There he goes again.” This time, in response to Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and then threatening more tariffs when Canada takes retaliatory actions. But then, when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. All Trump knows how to do is hit, then hit harder. He never seeks a creative solution. He doesn’t negotiate. He dictates. He brings nothing to the table that the other side is willing to trade for.