The news is that the Teachers Union with Randi Whiner Weingarten has declared that they support a Boycott on Target. The boycott is being called because Target Management has cancelled DEI in Target. DEI has a goal of hiring and advancement of anyone that declares themselves to be an minority without any reliance on the qualifications of the employees. Target dropped DEI and has shifted back to advancing those employees that are qualified and will do what is best for the company. The Teachers Union has decided that advancing the most qualified is not a concern, they want to have a political voice in a retail organization. Now, ask yourself what has the Teachers Union accomplished that improved the quality of the students being educated. We have watched the percentage of students that can't read, write, or perform basic math increase year after year. College teachers have indicated that they must teach students math before covering the course material. Time to shutdown support of the Teachers Union.