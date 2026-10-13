We have a corrupt election system for congressional representatives. Between gerrymandered districts and district representatives who have been bought and paid for by wealthy donors funding their campaign, there are few districts that are truly competitive. We need independent commissions to establish congressional districts and eliminate gerrymandering in any form. Limits should be placed on donations to a reasonable amount and should be given only by people who live in the congressional district. That should focus campaigns on the people they represent. Lastly, we should consider rank choice voting which could really select the top candidate running in a multiple candidate race. Pie in the sky?