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President Trump and the Republican Party don’t care if our air and water are clean, if our environment worsens, or if they are making life unsustainable.

The Republicans in the House and Senate along with the EPA Administrator are upending decades of environmental regulations that kept the air we breathe and water we drink safe. Their growing interest in data centers and artificial intelligence has fueled a surge in electricity demand that will increase air and water pollution and raise electricity bills.

All Arizona House and Senate Republicans voted for the “Big Beautiful Bill” that took a sledgehammer to climate progress, raised energy bills, jeopardized hundreds of thousands of clean energy jobs, and made us, our kids and our communities sick from increased pollution. They sided with billionaire executives and polluters instead of families and communities.

We need real leadership on climate change, and to hold accountable those Republicans who put polluters first. We have that opportunity on November 3.

Teresa Jenkins

SaddleBrooke