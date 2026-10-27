I'm curious. What are the American Oil Companies doing, other than raking in huge profits, to our country for the increase in costs caused by fuel shortages? Are they helping (other than themselves) or passively "enjoying the ride"? The Federal government (effectively Trump) are getting way too chummy with oil companies and big business. Right now, we, the United States, has the best political system that money can buy ...
And that's bad ...
Troy Watson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.