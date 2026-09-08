It's increasingly evident that Trump is demented. In last few days he stated that people don't know that dumb is spelled with a d, he believes most people think it's spelled dum. Then he said hundreds of governors were calling him up. Most children in 2nd grade can spell dumb and know there's 50 states, thereby 50 governors. He's saying we own the moon and New Mexico should be New America. Not even getting into his policies that change by the hour. As a former ICU RN if I had a patient with such thoughts my first impulse would be to get a psych consult.