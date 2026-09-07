The official White House website, funded with our tax money, has added five kids arcade type video games. I played an interesting one called “Rio Run,” in which I controlled a figure that looks like Trump. On the screen are little brown men trying to cross the Rio Grande. The Trump figure chases and captures them at which time their clothing turns in to orange jump suits and the word “deported” flashes on the screen. I got one point for each brown figure “deported.” I was not very good, but I did “deport” a few of those mean looking brown people.