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The National Institute of Health is a very important federal agency primarily responsible for conducting and funding public health and biomedical research. It funds dozens of institutes like the National Cancer institute, Infectious Diseases, Alzheimer’s, and Autism just to name a few.

Now it has been reported that the Trump administration has diverted billions of dollars from the NIH to fund the Iran War. Trump is cutting research to cure cancer, heart disease, autism, and Alzheimer’s to pay for more missiles that were wasted by Hegseth’s zeal to get a big win. This is despite a proposed record $1.5 TRILLION military budget for 2027.

Reports are that he also transferred National Parks funds to pay for the reflecting pool disaster and used Secret Service money to help pay for his ballroom.

To Trump the national budget with specific allocations set by congress, is his personal giant slush fund to be spent as he wishes. Rule of Law? Nah!

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke