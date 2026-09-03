Gerald Farrinton submitted an interesting Guest Opinion regarding restoring the balance and reversing the decline of our country. His statement, “Just clean house and throw the rascals out — as many of them as possible, all at once, at all levels of governance, in all institutions. Oh, if the reversal of America's decline were so simple” was most appropriate. President Trumps was elected for that very reason and has succeeded admirably. We who voted for him have smelled rottenness in the three previous Democrat Administrations but they covered it exceedingly well. As soon as he took office, the curtain lifted and the ugliness revealed. Wasteful, bloated government agencies. Unlimited, undocumented illegal migration. Massive fraud that was accepted gladly to buy votes. Career criminal released repeatedly to prey on the unsuspecting public. An absolute failure of K-12 education to please teachers’ unions, ignoring that they fail to teach students to read, the ultimate goal. Gladly off-shoring American jobs, caring nothing for American workers or National security. A blessing in disguise.