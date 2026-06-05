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Critics of Bill Pulte, Trump's nominee as Director of National Intelligence, claim that he has no relevant experience in the job. The grandson of Pulte Homes founded a private equity investment company and served on the board of Pulte Homes for four years.

They ignore the fact that he has considerable experience in Trump's primary goal: attacking the President's enemies. Pulte creatively used his access to mortgage information to accuse Letitia James, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud.

Imagine what damage he can do to Trump's opponents with access to the nation's most sensitive intelligence information!

Bruce Hilpert

North side