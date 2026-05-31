We will avoid having anything to do with the national 250th anniversary of our nation, relying on the good memories of the last major celebration on the 200th anniversary. During simpler times, Tucsonans used to enjoy picnics, BBQs, swimming, and games in the park during the 4th of July festivities. My favorite thing as a kid was to watch the fireworks display at the University of Arizona football stadium or from the surrounding area. We will avoid TV viewing any of the 250th celebrations so far previewed as a repulsive high jinx set for desecrated venues around the White House. It is certain members of the Stepford Cabinet along with minions and lackeys will participate to promote the event as a celebration of the birth of our democracy and remarkable display of true patriotism! The final picture of the fiasco/surreal picture of the DJT Circus should be framed with the title, “Elect clowns and expect a circus.”