I continue to ask myself why Democrats are so miserable, so angry, dissatisfied, unhappy, and even though they live in the greatest country in the world. The true reason is that they are cognizant and ashamed of their constant and obvious failures. President Trump, through his actions, has demonstrated that each of these shameful failures can and is being resolved effectively and promptly. This frustrates Democrats with their impotence. The Democrats not only failed to control but supported illegal immigration. They would or could not stop rampant crime that has terrorized American citizens. They turned a blind eye to massive fraud, more and more discovered every day, of our hard-earned tax dollars being stolen by the multitude of fraudsters. Failure to improved the dismal test scores of K thru 12 students. Failure to recognize and embrace competence and instead judged and evaluated people only by their race, sex, and religion. Ignored and placated threats to our country. Just jealous that we have a competent President.