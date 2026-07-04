Wishing everyone a happy and safe 4th of July. I am praying that, in remembering the real struggles that brought us to this amazing celebration, we can remember the promises set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and treat each other with renewed respect and kindness. We are one nation, built by people of many nations. We survive and will flourish when we once again hold out our open hands in peace and understanding. God Bless the USA and those people whose blood was shed defending the principles of Democracy and ensuring our future.