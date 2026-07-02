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A rapist is the lowest form of despicable scum.

In 2023 a federal grand jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse of Jean E. Carrol. She was awarded $5 million. There are different legal definitions of sexual abuse. Anyone can read the details of the case and decide for themselves.

A US Court of Appeals upheld the decision. Trump appealed that decision. This week the Supreme Court, even with Trump’s lap dogs, Alito and Thomas present, refused to even hear his appeal, allowing the lower court’s decision to stand.

This means that the highest court in the land has, effectively, ruled that the President of the United States, the person the religious right, adores, was found liable (guilty in layman’s language) of sexual abuse and battery (intentional and unlawful application of bodily force without consent). It’s actually much worse when you read the details.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. Mike “I’m for the rule of law,” Johnson, backs Trump. Magas, apparently, don’t care.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke