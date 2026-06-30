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Trump is so desperate he’s pulling out the 1950 McCarthyism playbook. Because three democratic-socialists won in the primaries, he is trying to label, by association, every democrat a “demon communist.” Of course, socialism is not close to communism politically or economically, but communism has the FEAR factor.

A Google search identifies McCarthyism “as a political practice of making baseless indiscriminate accusations of subversion or treason – specifically targeting alleged communists – without regard to evidence or due process.” Trump blaming someone for something without proof? No Way!

Recently, Trump has described communists and, by association, democrats, with such words and phrases as “Godless,” “loves assassinations,” “closing churches,” “they will kill your people,” ”worse than 911,” and “animals (one of his favorite terms).” At least he didn’t say they ate dogs and cats…yet.

We all know Joe McCarthy, who ruined many lives with his lies, was exposed as the charlatan he was and died at 49, ridiculed and shunned. Lots of people say history repeats itself. Hmmm?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke