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A recent update from AmericanOversight.org, published information on the financial impact of the Trump administration on American taxpayers.

Here are two key findings:

• Increased expenses for American families estimated at over $86B annually.

• Households facing costs exceeding $5,400 in 2026 due to rollbacks of federal rules and programs.

Let’s also add the $132B for the Iranian war, which is expected to reach $1T. Of course, there are lesser costs like the $16M for the reflecting pool, the $400M to upgrade the new Air Force One gift, and many other Trump pet projects.

Meanwhile, the American people struggle with the increased cost of living, inflation, the high cost of health care, and the human and economic costs associated with Trump’s immigration and citizen rights policies.

BTW…Trump raked-in $2.25B in revenue last year!

As he once said, “Sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make.”

So true. Sometimes your best investments come from the people (taxpayers) you are supposed to serve.

Carla OHara

Oro Valley