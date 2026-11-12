Only a week has passed. But the lesson the election last week should have taught has been ignored. The incompetent and corrupt Secretary of Defense (Hegseth) has been rewarded for his incompetence. By Republicans in the House --- voting as a block to not impeach. Where and when does integrity and commitment to the Constitution begin? Obviously House Republicans believe that an overwhelming electoral drubbing is insufficient to promote the necessary allegiance.
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.