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Great to see the 11/6 letter from your Loyal Oro Valley reader. His sly wit and sarcasm always make me smile. The opening line, “Under the Trump administration criminals are arrested and held accountable.” is a classic. Consider, a convicted felon, Trump, pardoning 1500 fellow felons, selling pardons, (aka bribery, a specific cause for impeachment under Art Il, Sec 4 of the Constitution) for personal enrichment (also a violation of the Constitution).

Clearly the writer understands the value of comedy in politics and I wish the Star would print more than one of his letters as they always start my day with a chuckle and continue to make my day for days to come.

Todd Ackerman

Foothills