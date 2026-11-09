The Democrats won the 2026 election resoundingly and I am ecstatic. Free everything, enticing. The demon Trump is emasculated. The Democrats claim they will solve the affordability problem, making food, medical care, and energy affordable. They will also end the war with Iran, regardless of the consequences. These promises are most alluring and voters agreed with the Democrats. Troubling however, is the actual fact that they have not provided a plan of how all of this will be accomplished, except talk. Not a single mention of fraud or crime, puzzling. If we as voters, do not see significant progress not attributed to Trump policies by July of 2027, we should be suspicious that we have been sold a bill of goods based on hatred for Trump. The Democrats are truly on the hot seat with their promises but can they deliver without bankrupting the country, destroying the fabric that has made this country great, and without subjecting this country to the threats of foreign intervention? Will socialism be the answer?