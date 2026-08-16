Re: Star headline 8-13-26: "Trump: Swap made his flight riskier."
Ya can't make this stuff up. The guy just gets more heroic by the minute!
John Barringer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Re: Star headline 8-13-26: "Trump: Swap made his flight riskier."
Ya can't make this stuff up. The guy just gets more heroic by the minute!
John Barringer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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