New America, but not just for one state, for all fifty. We don’t have to change our maps. Let’s change the whole country. Let’s be a New America where we look out for, and care about one another. Where hard working people are honored and appreciated. Where we work through our differences, when at all possible, but recognize that we don’t always have to agree with each other. Let’s be a New America where we support our allies, and become a world leader in times of global crisis. As Americans, let’s all embody the qualities of decency, integrity, respect, and compassion. I would be proud to stand up, and be a citizen of this New America!