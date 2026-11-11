Congratulations
We pulled off a highly contentious election without any violence. We followed the rule of law. God bless America.
Richard Pierson
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Congratulations
We pulled off a highly contentious election without any violence. We followed the rule of law. God bless America.
Richard Pierson
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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