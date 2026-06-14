For Trump and his family.
More immunity for tax crimes
The GOP is hurting All Americans.
Affordability is a Hoax American taxpayers loose .
Pat Bannon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
For Trump and his family.
More immunity for tax crimes
The GOP is hurting All Americans.
Affordability is a Hoax American taxpayers loose .
Pat Bannon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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