In a colossal surrender, Trump’s MOU (memo of understanding, or concept of a plan) gives Iran everything it wants and leaves the US worse off than Obama’s 2015 settlement with Iran.
The agreement outlines the depths of America’s collapse and the successes for Iran:
• Iran keeps its nuclear facilities and material.
• Military operations stop.
• Removal of the US naval blockade.
• Opening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran closed it on June 20.
• Iran gets $300 billion for reconstruction and economic development.
• Sanctions against Iran are dropped.
• Iran can restart selling oil.
• Iran gets access to their frozen funds — $24 billion or more.
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And the US gets bupkis, nada, nothing. Trump’s defeat ranks with Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo, Custer’s last stand, and the fall of Saigon.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.