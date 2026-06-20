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In a colossal surrender, Trump’s MOU (memo of understanding, or concept of a plan) gives Iran everything it wants and leaves the US worse off than Obama’s 2015 settlement with Iran.

The agreement outlines the depths of America’s collapse and the successes for Iran:

• Iran keeps its nuclear facilities and material.

• Military operations stop.

• Removal of the US naval blockade.

• Opening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran closed it on June 20.

• Iran gets $300 billion for reconstruction and economic development.

• Sanctions against Iran are dropped.

• Iran can restart selling oil.

• Iran gets access to their frozen funds — $24 billion or more.

And the US gets bupkis, nada, nothing. Trump’s defeat ranks with Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo, Custer’s last stand, and the fall of Saigon.

Larry Bodine

Foothills