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At the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, President Obama gave a powerful speech of hope, peace, inclusion and unity. During the speech he pointed to the large inscription on the side of the beautiful new building. The full inscription comes from his 2015 speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches.

Part of the inscription says, “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can’.”

I am an eighty year old white, middle class male with a decent retirement and good medical coverage. Yet, in present day United States, I feel the need to join those much less fortunate and privileged than I to repeat the chant, “We shall overcome. Yes We Can.”

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke