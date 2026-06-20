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On June 18 the Obama Presidential Center opened. Performing were musical legends Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Bono, Eddie Vetter, Marc Anthony, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and Christina Aguilera. Time restraints prevented several more artists, who volunteered, from performing.

After most of Trump’s scheduled entertainers cancelled when they realized it was no more than a tax paid Trump rally, the event now has Lee Greenwood, opera tenor Christopher Macchio and military bands that have to be there.

Greenwood, 84, was last relevant in the 1980s and now plays at county fairs and small casinos. Macchio, popular among the opera crowd, surely is a maga favorite. Maybe a UFC fighter could join and spit snot.

The main attraction will be, of course, Trump, who will go after a world record by using the word “I” over 1000 times and insulting at least 100 people.

I’ll watch a rerun of the opening of the Obama Presidential Center to celebrate my version of our 250th birthday.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke