It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Trump would whine about a call in the USA soccer match. We continually see his response any time he loses, eg. 2020 election. “Unfair” “Cheating “. Whether the call was correct when Balogun got a red card, it was the referee’s call and our appeal was denied. Trump’s reaction is exactly the type of behavior parents try to discourage when our children participate in a sport. Win or loose , the USA’s reputation is again soiled by our president. Trump should stick to cage wrestling.