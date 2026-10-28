So, now Trump is suing the state of Alaska to prevent certification of the November election results if the Democratic candidate wins. This makes about as much sense as a major league baseball team insisting that a game it lost not be counted in determining which teams will play in the World Series. Every time I hear of another of Trump's idiotic antics, I think of the closing lines in the movie "The Bridge on the River Kwai". "Madness! Madness!"