Since those giant Juan Ciscomani signs are popping up at every intersection, I guess it's safe to assume he's still somewhere in Arizona. You would never know it when you try to get a response from his office, other than a form letter about how he's fighting for all of us. He's MIA. Have we seen him at a town hall? MIA. Has he been out soliciting our opinion about his rather dubious pro-Trump voting record? MIA. I think it's time the voters of this state make sure he is MIA in the halls of Congress.