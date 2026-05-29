CNN has been intentionally absent reporting current events. They basically refused the cover the daily horde of illegals crossing the Rio Grande and the California and Arizona borders during the Biden years which FOX covered intensely. Today, FOX covered the press conference where DOJ related the extensive fraud ongoing in Minnesota and California which is apparently only the tip of the iceberg. Again, CNN absent and ignoring the facts, a predictable and reoccurring action when Democrat policy is questioned. These omissions are an abrogation of journalistic professionalism. It is no wonder liberal Democrats are clueless regarding the shameful activities occurring around us. We are actually be robbed of billions of taxpayer dollars which are then not available to our citizens who are truly in need of assistance. CNN is blatantly, intentionally, and without shame, hiding the actual facts. Because liberal Democrats depend on CNN exclusively for their news, it is no wonder they are similar to mushrooms, kept in the dark and fed BS.