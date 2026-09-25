Did you know that the Golden Goose Thrift Shop divides its net proceed between SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) and Impact of Southern Arizona? Whenever you donate items to the store or buy treasures from its inventory, you are helping to support the work of both of these great local charities. Since its founding more than 20 years ago, the Golden Goose has contributed more than $21 million to these two non-profits, changing the lives of thousands of local residents.

Every year, the SBCO Fall Kick-off General Meeting features the popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show.” This year’s meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 12 in the MountainView Clubhouse ballroom. In addition to seeing some affordably priced (but very stylish) clothing, you can learn about the wide variety of SBCO programs to feed, clothe, enrich and educate local youngsters—and maybe be inspired to become an SBCO volunteer!

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We owe a big “thank you” to Betsy Lowry, Melanie Stout and Suzanne Marlatt Stewart who organize this much-loved fashion show. After they decide on a theme, clothing and coordinating accessories are selected for quality and style to display some of the best things available to Golden Goose shoppers. Betsy promotes the fashion show among Golden Goose volunteers to recruit models, many of whom contribute their own fashion savvy and sense of humor to the occasion. Melanie writes the outfit descriptions and helps the models proceed to the “runway” in the order determined by Suzanne. Suzanne then serves as the show’s very stylish and engaging mistress of ceremony.

Join us at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 12 for an afternoon of humor, style and inspiring stories—you’ll be glad you did.