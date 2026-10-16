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A 30-year-old woman was killed Thursday night when the electric scooter she was riding was struck by an SUV on the city's east side, Tucson police said.

About 9:45 p.m. Angelica Olga Hilario was heading west on East Grant Road, east of North Craycroft Road, when she was struck by a Kia Sportage making a right turn onto Grant Road from a private drive, police said in a news release.

Hilario died at a local hospital.

Police say factors that contributed to the crash are the Kia driver’s failure to yield and the scooter lacking required lights.

The unnamed 69-year-old driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. No arrests or citations have been issued, the release said.

The investigation continues.