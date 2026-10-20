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Over two hours after the end of the school day, Tucson Unified School District announced Hudlow Elementary School as its first school up for closure.

The district announced Monday afternoon that students at Hudlow, 502 N. Caribe Ave., will be sent to Sewell Elementary School, 425 N. Sahuara Ave., for the 2027-28 school year as part of its consolidation process. Hudlow is near East Broadway and North Kolb Road and Sewell is near East Broadway and North Wilmot Road.

The district told media it would announce a recommended “sending school and a receiving school” each day starting Monday.

“As a reminder, this proposed consolidation is only a recommendation at this time,” TUSD spokesperson Karla Escamilla said in an email. “The Governing Board of the Tucson Unified School District will not be taking any action on this recommendation until its December 8th meeting.”

Hudlow has an enrollment utilization rate of 30%, according to district data, which refers to how many students are enrolled in a school compared to the physical capacity or design limit of that school building. It has a 94% classroom utilization rate, the percentage of classrooms that are actually being used of the total classrooms on campus, and a 35% capture rate for students in its area. The school, designed for 450, had 165 students in the 2024-25 school year.