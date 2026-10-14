A leading University of Arizona cancer researcher, Rachna Shroff, spent most of her career studying gastrointestinal cancers and trying to find cures. She has now died after battling a form of the same disease.
Shroff, associate director of clinical investigations and co-leader of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Research Team at the UA’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, died at age 47 on Oct. 11.
Only months earlier, she was diagnosed with cancer, reported The Today Show on NBC. The article said she developed a swollen lymph node, discovered in May, that may have originated in her stomach or intestine.
While the swollen lymph node was initially thought to be lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, it was later confirmed to be terminal adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer which starts in the glandular cells lining organs, such as the lungs, colon, breast or pancreas.
People are also reading…
“It’s been a journey,” Shroff told NBC News in an interview shortly before her death. “I’ve spent my entire life trying to eradicate cancer, primarily pancreatic cancer, but also liver cancers.”
NBC News said Shroff spoke at the 2025 conference for the American Society of Clinical Oncology days after she was diagnosed.
Shroff, an internationally respected expert in cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancer, spent nearly a decade at the UA. She started focusing on the rare disease which is historically known to be difficult to treat, when only a few treatment options existed and no Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies were available, said a UA news release Monday.
She started her career by doing undergraduate work at Brown University, and went on to get her medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University.
She did her fellowship with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2010 and was an associate professor of GI medical oncology at the center from 2010 to 2018, which is when she was recruited at the UA.
Her husband, Puneet Shroff, is a UA clinical professor of medicine in the College of Medicine-Tucson.
The couple were just a few months away from their 20th anniversary, NBC News reported.
“Puneet has been the reason I’ve marched forward. And his ability to understand my vantage point, and his ability ... to just stand by my side,” Shroff told NBC News.
She said her main priority was her children, Simran and Sachin, and that’s all that really mattered to her.
“To have no cares, so to speak, in the world, and then all of them at your feet all at once, that’s both overwhelming,” Puneet told NBC News earlier this year. “But it also teaches you resilience, and I hope that teaches our children resilience. I hope, for Rachna’s sake, it gives her strength, courage.”
One of Shroff’s final wishes was to establish an award, the Conquer Cancer — Rachna Shroff, MD, MS, FASCO Endowed Young Investigator Award in Biliary Cancers. She completed this goal within weeks and raised more than $1.35 million to support the future of cancer innovation.
At the UA, Shroff was also named the inaugural John F. and Valli S. Duval Endowed Professor for Gastrointestinal Oncology and served as associate dean for clinical and translational research at the College of Medicine — Tucson. She had more than 80 publications under her name and spoke at more than 130 professional engagements.
Shroff was the daughter of a nephrologist mother and a biochemist father, the UA news release said, and she knew from a young age that she wanted to mesh scientific discovery with her “innate sense of compassion.” She won the 1993 Osler Fellowship in high school and got to work in the lab of Margaret Briehl, PhD, a UA Cancer Center member and a professor at UA’s Tucson medical college.
Her children, Simran and Sachin, said her “tenacity” and “loving” nature are what they remember her by, NBC reported.
Shroff was also known for her work in developing novel therapies for pancreatic and hepatobiliary cancers. Through her work in these areas, she rose to multiple positions nationally, including the Hepatobiliary Subcommittee co-chair for the Southwest Oncology Group as well as the chair for GI ASCO 2024, a meeting on gastrointestinal cancers sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
In her time at the UA, she continued working in immunological therapies and novel drug treatments. She was associate dean for clinical and translational research for three years in UA’s Tucson medical college, and was division chief of hematology/oncology in the Department of Medicine.
She also built a gastrointestinal oncology program at UA’s cancer center, and worked to expand clinical trials in Southern Arizona so patients could access the latest scientific advances.
Shroff’s “No. 1 credo,” she told NBC News, was that her work be part of the legacy that she hoped will “outlive” her.
Dan Theodorescu, endowed chair for the director of the cancer center and Shroff’s boss, told NBC News that her work in helping move forward hundreds of clinical trials is “really exciting since she’s been able to build the clinical trial operation very effectively.”
“And ... what she’s done for the institution, in addition to doing her own clinical trial and seeing patients, she also managed to recruit some very, very bright young people,” Theodorescu said.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.